Rukky features Mayorkun on new song ‘Felony’

Rukky happens to be the only music act signed to the label behind the collaboration.

The label “Hustlers Ambition” that has Otega Emegboro as CEO is currently based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Rukky, whose real names are Oghenerukevwe Emegboro, delivered his undeniable skillful melody on the track which tagged along with Mayorkun’s verse, proving he is one music act to look out for.

The new tune titled ‘Felony’ is out on digital platforms and would soon be available for free downloads.

Rukky, a new artist is one to watch out for.

VANGUARD

