Roze’s new single “Ileke” tops music charts in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya

The latest single “Ileke” by the Nigerian US-based music duo, Roze has hit number one spot on the Nigeria iTunes, Ghana iTunes, as well as Kenya iTunes, topping songs like Simi’s “Duduke”, Adekunle Gold’s “Something Different” and even other international stars like Drake, Adele, Wiz Khalifa among others.

Roze, made up of two brothers, Row and Zuwa Agbonayinma dropped the single and video “Ileke” on all digital platforms on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 and it has since caught fire for its melodic rhythm, powerful vocals and enthralling beat. The title of the song “Ileke” simply means the African waist beads but beyond that, the duo explores the function of the ornament in relation to a woman’s bum and how it defines and accentuates it during the dance.

After practically sending the social media into a meltdown with a rendition of cover of Rema’s latest single “Beamer” in April, Row and Zuwa definitely are writing their own story of greatness with “Ileke,” shooting themselves to the top of the reef in less than 5 days of the release of the song.

The gleeful duo could not keep the excitement to themselves as they exclaimed on their verified Instagram page, “You guys! We can’t believe this, we’re topping the Nigerian charts and we’re topping charts in Kenya, just hit over 10k views on YouTube and 1k streams on Audiomack in the first week. This is all thanks to you guys ❤️. Let’s keep streaming Ileke by Roze.”

“Ileke” was produced by top producer, Mekoyo and the video was put together by Clarence Peters.

