Rivers Police rescue Nollywood actor from kidnappers’ den in Rivers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Police in Rivers State have rescued Lebanese born Nollywood actor, Bilal Nosser, from kidnappers’ den in Ndashi forest, Etche Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, said, Nosser, better known as Mr B, “was kidnapped early hours of Friday in neighboring Imo state and taken to Ndashi forest where a team of police led by DPO of Okehi station rescued him.

Omoni’s response noted that; “In his rescue, one of the gang’s member, Nwagor Faith ‘m’ who was keeping watch over him was arrested while others took to flight.

“He has made useful confessions and named other members of his criminal gang. Consequently, efforts have been intensified to arrest his fleeing members and recover their Operational weapons.”

Meanwhile, in another news, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has accused a Deputy Commissioner of Police in the state of sabotaging the lockdown imposed on the state to check the spread of the coronavirus in the state by issuing illegal letters to companies to operate.

He also commended Rivers people for complying with the lockdown declared by the state government to check the spread of coronavirus.

When contacted at press time, Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, who was said to be in the company of the state Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan for an emergency meeting with the governor to deal with the matter, said, “We will respond, we will respond.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: