Rivers police exhumes rotten corpses of 3 kidnapped Uniport students

By Egufe Yafugborhi

MEN of Rivers State Police Command on Friday exhumed decomposing corpses of three undergraduates of the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) kidnapped at Choba, Obio Akpor Local Government Area (LGA), host community to the varsity 7 April 2020.

Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, who led a team to dig out the bodies identified the victims as “Nelson Nwafor, male, Fortune Obemba, male and Joy Adoki (male).

Omoni said the recovery of the murdered students was made by the Anti Kidnapping Unit of Rivers Police in the early hours of May Day at Eteo, Eleme LGA.

He said: “In course of Investigation, one of the kidnappers was arrested on 30 April 2020 and on interrogation made useful confessions that led to arrest of two others.

“At the early hours of today (May Day) one of the suspects, Friday Akpan ‘m’ took the Operatives to a forest at Eteo in Eleme LGA, where the bodies of the victims were recovered.

“Remains of the deceased students have been deposited in the mortuary. Exhibits recovered from them include one AK47 Rifle, three magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph G Mukan, has assured families of the deceased students that justice will be brought to bear in the circumstance”

