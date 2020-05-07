Breaking News
Translate

Rivers NASS caucus hail Odili as PAMO University of Medical Sciences gets NUC full accreditation

On 10:05 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Rivers NASS caucus hail Odili as his PAMO University of Medical Sciences, PUMS, gets NUC full accreditation
Peter Odili

The National Assembly Rivers caucus on Thursday congratulated Dr Peter Odili over the full accreditation of his University of medical sciences for getting National University Commission,, NUC full accreditation.

In a congratulatory letter jointly signed by Senator George Sekibo and Rep Kingsley Chinda on behalf of the caucus, they described the feat as overwhelming.

In the letter then caucus stated that: “We received with overwhelming joy and gladness the news of the accreditation of all the courses offered by your University, as a people and on behalf of the Rivers men, women, elders, children, youths, residents and indigene-without-borders, whom we represent, we congratulate you and all who contributed in making the rare achievement possible.

“We are aware that the University is the pioneer university with a specialty in medical sciences and will contribute to knowledge in the field of medicine and medical sciences.

READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly asks Sanwo-Olu to account for COVID-19 donations

“It could never have come at a better time than now when the world is looking to medical and scientific knowledge and breakthrough to help humanity overcome the current challenge.

“Once more we say, Congratulations even as we urge you to keep the flag high and ensure the standards and records already set remain world standard as it gives humanity hope.

Please accept our most earnest gratitude as we will continue to identify with the defense of humanity and the excellent standard that this represents.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!