Rivers hotels demolition: Rivers PDP expels wanted Eleme Youth Leader

As elder statesman flays MASSOB leader over attack on Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – AHEAD of Tuesday’s inauguration of new Rivers State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the party has expelled its Eleme Local Government Area (LGA) Youth Leader, Princewill Osaroejiji, who is wanted for alleged role in demolished Prodest Hotel’s saga.

The development comes as elder statesman and PDP stalwart, Prince Emma Anyanwu chided leader of the Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, over “hate” comments against Governor Nyesom Wike.

A statement by Felix Obuah, outgoing Chairman of Rivers PDP, noted that Osaroejiji of Eleme Alode Ward 2 of the party was being expelled for “insubordination, flagrant rascality, disobedience to directives of the State Government on COVID-19 and acts of criminality.”

Obuah further stated that “It’s very unfortunate that Osaroejiji took his position as party executive for granted to flout authority of the governor and orders of the State by attacking members of the task force on COVID-19.

“He organised a party in a hotel in Eleme to rubbish efforts of government and relevant authorities to safeguard lives of the mass of Rivers people and residents against the dreaded virus.

“This will serve as deterrent to others who may wish to engage in similar act to test the sincerity and political will of the state government to deal decisively with such recalcitrance.”

Meanwhile, party chieftain, Anyanwu in response to MASSOB leader’s castigation of Wike over demolition of two hotels in Rivers said, “The recent outburst by Ralph Uwazuruike was not only disturbing but a reminder of the ill-treatment Igbo leadership meted to people of old Port Harcourt Province when one of them was Commander of Biafra 14 Division and another, a Brigade Commander at Umuahiagu in now Ngor/Okpala LGA.

“The people of old Port Harcourt Province who acted as their host were tagged as saboteurs during the war and ended up being dehumanized by the overlords. The creation of Rivers State in 1967 by Gen Yakubu Gowon made the state a federating unit in the country.

“It is therefore surprising that Uwazuruike who was declared wanted and a fugitive would come out to insult and challenge a man Rivers people cherish, Chief Nyesom Wike for the good works he is doing for his people.

“Rivers people have since 1970 tried to ignore the past and live in peace with our Igbo neighbours. As an elder, I plead with the people of Rivers to ignore the action of Uwazuruike who is seeking attention and not acting on behalf of the Igbo during this trying period of our nation.”

Prince Anyanwu noted that the laws governing Rivers State are a product of the Rivers State House of Assembly and not that of Imo State where the MASSOB leader comes from and as such, “it is ridiculous for him to insult our able governor who swore to protect lives and property in Rivers State and has carried out such responsibility in the interest of the people.”

“Governor Wike is serving interest of Rivers people. No Rivers man would condemn his actions as it relates to protecting lives and property which is the cardinal act of governance enshrined in the constitution of Nigeria under which he swore to oath of office.

“The recent events in Eleme are an example of these actions and inactions of leadership. A leader is not worth his salt if he does not defend and protect laws of the land. What Wike did was merely protecting and defending an existing law and so should not be blamed for serving his people.”

