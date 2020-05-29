Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – MEMBER representing Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dumnamene Dekor, has cautioned his constituents against unguarded utterance and actions over Rivers State Government’s demolition of hotels for alleged violation of Covid-19 containment orders.

Dekor made the caution in a statement Thursday following Tuesday demonstration in Zaakpon, Khana LGA, by protesters, including women who went topless, demanding release of Ogoni born Dr Azoroh Bariledum, Manager of Prodest Home, Alode Eleme, one of the demolished hotels.

The protesters were enraged by the State Government’s disclosure that detained Azoroh had tested positive to Covid-19, threatening to further match naked to Government House, Port Harcourt if he wasn’t released as soon as possible.

READ ALSO: Wike orders building of school on demolished hotel ground

Describing the constituents actions as unwarranted and sponsored by “enemies of Ogoni people”, Dekor said, “It’s provocative and unholy when the Governor of the state doing everything humanly possible to contain spread of the pandemic is insulted or presented with indignation.”

He said the Governor and his administration acted lawfully against acts of lawlessness in the demolition of the affected hotels, urging all Ogonis to rather heed the state and federal governments’s directives on COVID-19 prevention, and freely submit selves for testing when necessary to safeguarding lives.

“Rather than vilify the State Government for making sacrifices to save the lives of our people, we should commend Wike for his foresight and courage to tackle the pandemic head-on, no matter the cost in materials terms”, Dekor further urged.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: