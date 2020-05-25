Ric Flair re-signs with WWE after coronavirus holdup

Kindly Share This Story:

It took some time, but Ric Flair is staying with WWE and doesn’t plan on leaving.

The Star had reported that he was done with Vince McMahon’s company after his previous contract expired, but Flair said it isn’t true and blamed the delay on the coronavirus pandemic. The WWE Hall of Famer told WrestlingInc he re-signed with WWE last week.

“I just think the coronavirus slowed down the actual, official signing,” Flair told WrestlingInc. “Everybody went to work on figuring out on their end what to do as it’s a lot to deal with especially in wrestling as it’s not a seasonal sport and is year-round. Just figuring your way around that has been an act of genius in itself.”

On Thursday Flair tweeted a picture of a signed contract noting: “Limousine riding, jet flying, styling and Profiling… then, now, forever with @WWE! WOOOO!”

A week earlier, Flair, 71, tweeted a video of himself on a treadmill wearing a facemask saying: “Why am I working out so hard? Because I’m reaching out for that brass ring, to put me back on RAW, to put me back on SmackDown with all the Superstars!”

His previous WWE contract ended at the end of 2019 but the legend is being honored by the company on June 7 with a documentary called: “Ric Flair: The Final Farewell.” Flair didn’t specify the length of his new deal.

Flair said he wouldn’t have gone elsewhere had WWE not renewed him. He added that during his time between WWE contracts, he didn’t receive an offer from All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan “because he knows how tight I am with [WWE].”

One of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Flair’s last major appearance for the WWE was during the July 2019 “Raw Reunion” show with Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin. His daughter, Charlotte, is a 10-time women’s wrestling champion for the WWE.

