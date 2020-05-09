Breaking News
Reyenieju condole with Tambuwal over Father’s death

Daniel Reyenieju

The former member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives Hon.Daniel  Reyenieju has condoled with the Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal over the death of his father Sheikh Haruna .

Reyenieju in a condolence massage said “  it came to me as a shock that you had lost your father and a father to many, Sheikh Haruna Tambuwal who passed on yesterday at the ripe age of 96 years”.

According to the former lawmaker,The times are hard and harder still when they come with situations that we could neither change or have any level of control.

“Much as the pain of losing him feels presently, there is so much to be thankful for especially that he lived a pious life.

“An example of his life is what you mirror, as you have steered leadership in the interest of the people and with the help of God and many of his students and mentees I believe, are grateful for the privilege of passing through him.

“I pray you, the entire family, Sokoto State and country, take solace in the belief that he is resting in the presence of His Creator”.

 

 

