Republic of Philippines appoints Nigerian’s Emmanuel Akpakwu as envoy

By Victoria Ojeme

The Republic of Philippines, an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia has appointed Emmanuel Akpakwu, a Nigerian as its consul to the Nigerian consulate in Lagos.

The new envoy is a Sports administrator, reputable entrepreneur and investor and has had a business relationship with the Republic of the Philippines for over a decade.

Performing the low key swearing-in ceremony at the Embassy in Abuja, the Philippines Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Shirley HO-Vicario, lauded the commitments of Mr. Akpakwu in strengthening the ties between her country and Nigeria over the years.

“After this ceremony, when next you visit the Philippines, you shall no longer come as a visitor but as a Consul to the Republic of the Philippines in Lagos Nigeria”, HO-Vicario said.

She stressed on investments in areas of Agriculture, Technology, commerce and industries, as some of the mutual benefits of the new feat, to further strengthen the bilateral relationships between both countries, adding that, Philippine was fast becoming the new hub for Asia/Africa Market.

“This role came in handy as the need to further explore commercial activities between Nigeria and The Philippines increased in the last decade”, she added.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Akpakwu promised to galvanize his age long relationship with the people of Philippines to good use, in order to protect the relationship between the Philipinos and Nigerians in terms of agriculture, trade, investment and human rights.

Consul Akpakwu has since submitted his letter of commission to the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, at the Federal Secretariat, FCT, Abuja, in acceptance of his assumption of office as Honorary Consul of the Philippines In Lagos, Nigeria.

The Minister in his response, harped on the opportunities of the office and how they could be maximized to benefit Nigerians in areas of trade and investment and also strengthen the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the Philippines.

A statement signed on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media, Israel Achichi, said Mr. Akpakwu has accepted the offer and also resumed office, “with focus on making Nigeria and The Philippines home for entrepreneurs and business investors”.

