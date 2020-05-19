Reps probe NBET over allegations of fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem – Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday, mandated its Committees on Power and Financial Crimes, to look into allegations of sleaze at the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company, NBET, from 2015.

The Motion to look into allegations financial impropriety at the agency was sponsored by Rep. Muhammed Wudil (APC-Kano) and twelve others.

In presenting his Motion, Mr. Wudil, argued that reports of sleaze were already generated against NBET by anti-corruption agencies, since 2015.

” in line with the provisions of the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives, the Committee on Power is saddled with the responsibility of carrying out oversight on the Ministry of Power and its agencies, including the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET); and that “the Committee on Power is in receipt of complaints against Nigeria Bulk Trading Company (NBET) since inception of the agency”.

He said he was also “aware that several anti-corruption agencies among which are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and also aware that several anti-corruption agencies among which are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and the Office of the Auditor-General for the Federation, have further investigated the agency, and come out with reports”.

He called the House to review the reports from the agency, make its additional findings and recommend sanctions as appropriate.

The House, without debate, adopted the Motion and mandated its Committees on Power, Financial Crimes and Anti-corruption to investigate the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) from 2015-2020 and report back within (2) weeks for further legislative action.

Vanguard News Nigeria

