Repairs: Lagos govt set to shut Marine Bridge partially for 5 months

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to partially shut the Marine Beach Bridge by Total Gas, inwards Apapa for five months, effective from Wednesday, May 27 to Wednesday, October 21, 2020, for an emergency repair works.

The project, state’s Commissioner for Transport, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, said was in line with the vision of providing a seamless transportation system across the metropolis

Oladeinde stated that the repair works awarded by the Federal Ministry of Works was long overdue and is vital for the safety of the people of the state, especially motorists that ply the bridge to access different parts of the state.

He also explained that necessary palliative works have been carried out on all alternative routes around the construction site, making them be in a good motorable condition to ease vehicular movements during the construction period.

The commissioner also disclosed that the repair works which comprised of bearing and expansion joint replacement would be executed in two phases; with each phase focusing on one lane of the Bridge at a time.

“The first phase will be handling the lane inbound Apapa while the second phase will be designated to work on the lane that conveys vehicles outside the axis,” Oladeinde stated.

He further disclosed that adequate arrangement has been put in place to manage the construction period while motorists inward Wharf road will be diverted to the other section of the bridge outward Apapa, a contraflow of 200 metres has been put in place for vehicles to realign with a proper direction inward Ajegunle or Wharf Road, Apapa, while motorists descending to Total Gas underbridge will drive without any hindrance.

Oladeinde explained that traffic management authorities, including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), will be stationed at the construction locations to ameliorate the effect of the expected traffic issues.

While appealing to motorists and residents of the area to cooperate with the traffic management bodies deployed to the area, the state government expressed its unalloyed commitment to providing a transportation system that will meet the needs of a larger population in an emerging Smart city.

