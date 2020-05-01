Relaxed lockdown isn’t a well-thought-out decision — Wabiye Idoniboyeobu

Kindly Share This Story:

Communications Specialist and frontline presidential aspirant for the upcoming Ijaw Youth Council elections has cautioned the move by the Federal Government to relax the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun, and the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He highlighted that Nigerians have not yet realized the gravity of what is happening. He also accused the government of trying to cover up their inadequacies at the detriment of lives.

See full statement

I don’t know who advised the president, but this Ease of Lockdown decision wasn’t well thought out.

Nigerians have not yet realized the gravity of what is happening. Maybe because of my love for apocalyptic movies, my mind has experienced lots of similar scenarios; and I know how bad it can get.

With the number of cases and deaths in developed countries, we should know that COVID-19 hasn’t started with us yet.

We are very social people, and no matter how we try to change our lifestyle, Nigeria would remain a very fertile ground for an infectious disease like Covid.19.

Our lack of synergy amongst agencies and levels of government, our lack of credible data of all Nigerians and our inability to separate Politics from Survival are some of the things that would make a poorly managed Covid-19 season. That is my fear!

To me Nigeria is faced with two options; lockdown and try to feed the whole country for 2 weeks or Carry on trying to manage our economy and a Pandemic like Covid-19 at the same time.

The first option which is the best will expose the Inadequacies of Government at all levels, Will bring immense hardship and suffering to the citizens. Some may even die of starvation. But in the end, we would be able to identify, quarantine, and treat all the infected, then rebuild our country again. Bearing in mind the inadequacies of all of us. This would hurt all, but the Nation will survive!

The second scenario looks better but may just end up in doom. Yes; businesses would operate, Boys will hustle, politicians will steal but in the background, Covid-19 would having a Christmas Party in May. The virus would spread like wildfire leading us to total doom.

I hope the people in charge know what they are doing? If they do; and it works for them; fine! But if they don’t, and this turns bad; wahalla dey!

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: