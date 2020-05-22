Reinstate Prof Dokubo as presidential Amnesty boss, Ex-Militants tell Buhari, NSA

Kindly Share This Story:

The concerned Niger Delta Ex-militants has called on Mr President Muhammadu Buhari, and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, demanding for the immediate reinstatement Professor Charles .Q. Dokubo to the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

In a joint statement signed by leaders of the group, the ex-militants said Dokubo’s reinstatement will correct many mistakes in the past in the Presidential Amnesty Office. The ex-militant said his vast experience on the Amnesty Programme would go a long way in solving myriads of issues bedevilling the programme.

The statement reads: ”We the concerned Ex-militants of the Niger Delta, strongly believe that Professor Charles Quaker Dokubo has learnt a lot of lessons about the activities in the Presidential Amnesty office. He is the right person to continue the projects he started in different areas of the Niger Delta for the reintegration of the ex-agitators and the impacted communities resulting from the Niger Delta struggle.

”Therefore, the appointment of a different Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, will be time-wasting and a dangerous ploy, simply because it will take the new Coordinator of the PAP another process of learning about the activities in the Amnesty Office, also, he will likely bring his workforce or work-teams, and this will lead to a retrogressive agenda for the Office of the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

”However, the reinstatement of Prof. Charles Dokubo to the Presidential Amnesty Office will only maintain the most needed continuity of his projects in the Office.

The ex-militant called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reinstate Professor Dokubo, for progress and continuity which they said would help bring about the success of the Amnesty Programme.

”Therefore, as beneficiaries /critical Stakeholders of the Presidential Amnesty Office, our particular interest is to protect and defend the success and progress of the Presidential Amnesty Programme as concerned ex-militants from the Niger Delta.

”We, therefore, call on Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari and the National Security Adviser to please reinstate Prof. Charles Dokubo to the Presidential Amnesty Office.”

(1) Comrade Ubebe Powei Zacchaeus.

(2)Comrade Ofeye Alex Kimipamini.

(3) Comrade John Seiyefa John

(4) Comrade Joshua Amiebina

(5) Comrade Timothy

Ebiware

(6) Barr. Joseph Ama-ebimowei

(7) Mr. Lawrence Mark

(8) Comrade Ebiowei Nathaniel

(9) Comrade Tamaraueba Dotimi

(10) Comrade Eugene Freetown

(11) Mr. Ebitimi Johnson

(12) Comrade Peter Oweizide

(13) Comrade John Tariebi

(14) Comrade Paul Joseph

(15) Comrade Matthew Jones

(16) Comrade Jacob Ebimobowei

(17) Mr. Thomas Williams

(18) Comrade Ebi Anthony

(19) Comrade Kingsley Ebiakpo

(20) Amb. Wondapa James.

