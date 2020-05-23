Reinstate Prof. Charles Dokubo, Hon. Azaiki pleads with Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

The Honorable member representing Yenago/Kolokuma/Opokuma Constituency of Bayelsa State at the House of Representatives, Prof Steve Sinikiem Azaiki has sent a word to President Buhari to re-instate the Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo.

He made this plea while chatting newsmen in his office at the National Assembly today. The university don and former Pro-Chancellor of Niger Delta University expressed his dismay at what he described the negative impact of frequent and sometimes unwarranted changes in the amnesty office on the objectives for setting up the programme.

According to him ” there is a reason for setting up the presidential amnesty office and it is only when the head of the office has a time that he will effectively interpret the mandate. But what we see is that none of the coordinators is allowed sufficient time before the person is removed. It is not good for our region. It has negatively affected the impact of that strategic office.

Now that the oil prices are fluctuating, we need peace in the Niger Delta more than ever. I wish to join other Niger Delta Leaders to ask the President to reinstate Charles Dokubo for purposes of continuity and sustainability”.

In March, the Presidency suspended the coordinator for alleged malpractices and set up an Adhoc committee to review the operations of the office under Dokubo. The committee is expected to have submitted their report and made recommendations to the President.

