Real men are dark in complexion ― Mandy Ujunwa

Kindly Share This Story:

Upcoming hugely endowed Nollywood actress, Mandi Ujunwa Obi must have a thing about stirring up a hornet’s nest and getting away with it. On her Instagram page where she reigns supreme as a quantum of mammary surplusity she takes on issues of relationships, romance and sex and she doesn’t seem to bother whose horse is gored.

In her recent post, she gave a thump-up to dark guys and a rather big slide to fair-complexioned guys.

“ I have realised that real men are dark in complexion while fair ones are spiritual husbands”, she wrote.

Last week she wrote that a secret relationship is a fraud, claiming that any man that loves a woman will never hide her away.

Mandy was a makeup artist before becoming an actress and her first movie was an Igbo movie “Obi Ngbawa” in 2016. She has featured in movies like Angry Mother, Odida Kingdom, The Little Prince, and some Igbo movies like: Ajondu, Onye-Nna, Dimona etc.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: