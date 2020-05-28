Real Estate mogul, Mackson Okoro kicks off TV show

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

In a bid to drive the growth of startups in real estate across the country, a real estate professional and estate surveyor, Chief Meckson Innocent Okoro, is set to kick-off a creative and revolutionary television programme known as “National Real Estate Today.”

The production, which is the first of its kind, will be aired weekly on NTA2 Channel 5, for the next year. Billed to commence on May 30, 2020, critical stakeholders recently attended a business meeting in his Ikoyi consulting office to put finishing touches to the take-off arrangements.

Speaking at the meeting, Okoro stated that his aim of organising the TV show is to bridge the yawning gap in information and enlightenment regarding real estate and housing in Nigeria.

“The idea is to bridge the gap in information regarding real estate and housing because it will help an average person in Nigeria and beyond to know his rights with respect to the relationship between landlords and tenants, as well as opportunities that exist in buying or selling real estate in Nigeria and overseas, because the information is power, particularly at this COVID–19 pandemic era.”

Continuing, he said “This pandemic era ushers in new investment windows in the industry. We shall also use this opportunity to advise government at all levels on the best ways to harness the potentials of our land resource to the overall benefits of all Nigerians.” said Okoro.

Also in the meeting, Mr. Chinedu Mbakwe – CEO, Mabtech Properties Limited commented on the need to promote the Lekki Trade Centre comprising 3750, lock-up shops, banking halls, restaurants and other complementary facilities taking off along Lekki/Epe Expressway, Lekki, Lagos.

“The Lekki Trade Centre will be the highest shopping International Market within Lekki and Ibeju Lekki environs. When this Market takes off, it will serve all the Island residents in Lagos.”

The Founder/CEO of Quick Tv Africa Limited, Victor Vote, also pointed out the need for massive digital promotion.

His words: “This is such a massive innovation that requires a large and productive digital promotion in other to reach the targeted audience. The need to create channels that put National Real Estate Today before the people, cannot be overemphasised.” he said.

Vanguard

