Reactions trail Buhari’s appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as new chief of staff

By Nwafor Sunday

Reactions have continued to trail the appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as the new chief of staff to the President.

Though Gambari has not been announced by Mr. President as his new Chief of Staff, but reports have it that he would be presented on Wednesday.

A professor of political science and Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Gambari is the Founder/Chairman of the Board of Directors of Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development, SCDDD.

SCDDD seeks to promote the evolution of Africa into a prosperous, politically stable and globally respected continent which is motivated by the culture of good governance.

Born on 24 November 1944, the 75 year-old political guru, was in January, 2017, appointed a member and is currently Deputy Chairperson of the Panel of Eminent Persons of African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

However, following his appointment, Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging sites (Twitter and Facebook) stating how they feel about the new appointment.

Below are their opinions:

