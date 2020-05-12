Reactions trail Buhari’s appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as new chief of staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Reactions have continued to trail the appointment of Ibrahim Gambari as the new chief of staff to the President.

Though Gambari has not been announced by Mr. President as his new Chief of Staff, but reports have it that he would be presented on Wednesday.

A professor of political science and Nigeria’s former permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Gambari is the Founder/Chairman of the Board of Directors of Savannah Centre for Diplomacy, Democracy and Development, SCDDD.

SCDDD seeks to promote the evolution of Africa into a prosperous, politically stable and globally respected continent which is motivated by the culture of good governance.

READ ALSO:

Born on 24 November 1944, the 75 year-old political guru, was in January, 2017, appointed a member and is currently Deputy Chairperson of the Panel of Eminent Persons of African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

However, following his appointment, Nigerians have taken to the micro-blogging sites (Twitter and Facebook) stating how they feel about the new appointment.

Below are their opinions:

“Professor Ibrahim Gambari holds the record of being the longest serving Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (January 1990 to October 1999), and altogether served under five Heads of State and President.” pic.twitter.com/g2tyuyiaC0 — Abdullahi Yusuf (@Ay_Bawaa) May 12, 2020

Well indeed, with his international experience on global policies, his relentless peace mission & politics played in Darfur & across the globe, he shall be a key playmaker in Nigeria’s governance space. Meet Ibrahim Gambari, diplomat to the Nigeria state. https://t.co/xRd276RJQg — IBRAHIM MUSA 🇳🇬 (@imusacoded) May 12, 2020

wrong in Zimbabwe.’” As U.N. ambassador, Gambari vigorously defended the Abacha regime’s execution of Ken Saro-Wiwa, calling his group of activists “common criminals.” But he also pushed a progressive foreign policy that included sending Nigerian peacekeepers to Sierra Leone… — Ádèshólá Ádéólá (@RoyalGavel) May 12, 2020

Post Otoge. Kwara state has got 2 ministerial slots.

2 FCC slots ( One has Chairman & other one has a member ). Oh Wait ! The New Chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari is from Kwara state. 👇👇 Congratulations to Prof. Professor Ibrahim Gambari. pic.twitter.com/RdSNpSduXz — APC Kwara Media (@MediaApc) May 12, 2020

So the New Chief of Staff to President Buhari might be from Kwara state,PROFESSOR IBRAHIM GAMBARI. Kwarans are sincerely

remorseful for voting out Bukola Saraki. We warned them but they never listen. 😁 pic.twitter.com/oH6v4qnqig — ВΙODUN ҒORD™ (@BiodunFord) May 12, 2020

Kwara man is the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. Congratulations, Professor Ibrahim Gambari. Proud moment for Kwarans. pic.twitter.com/2oQ2ra0AQ3 — Adetola A. Kehinde (IGBOMINA) (@Optimistic_Ade) May 12, 2020

We Kwarans must arrange one young, fresh-blooded, and beautiful babe for Buhari. He deserves it. Congratulations Professor Ibrahim Gambari on your appointment as Chief of Staff to the President! https://t.co/1h88Kh9AWR — El Commandante (@MrLekanAdigun) May 12, 2020

Former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, may be the next Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. Although the Presidency has yet to formally confirm this, there are strong indications…https://t.co/6G4eBLKl2z pic.twitter.com/GhQjgGPKLl — Nigeria Latest News Blog (@latest_nigeria) May 12, 2020

Kindly Share This Story: