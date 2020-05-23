Re-Delta/Edo Communities’ Land Dispute: We have no land boundary dispute– Iwevbo Community

Kindly Share This Story:

The people of Iwevbo community, Orionwhon Local Government Area of Edo State, have said that the community is one and not two different communities as claimed in some quarters, adding that the community has no land boundary dispute with any one and that it is made up of Urhobo indigenes from Eku.

They said, although the community is situated in Edo state, it is an Urhobo community, just as the Urhobos have communities in Balyesa and Ondo states.

In a statement by the community’s lawyer, Akinfolarin Success, the recent publication in some media titled “Delta/Edo Land Dispute: Ovre-Eku Objects Granting Of License To Oil Firm”, was done by a self-styled community leader in the area, to cause fear and disaffection amongst the peace-loving people of Iwvebo Community and to distract Newcross Petroleum Ltd from embarking on its lawful operations of Efe oil field located in the community.

Also reacting, the most senior man in the community, Pa Uvo Eyimofe said “the publication is replete with lies and falsehood of boundary disputes, with a failed effort to re-name our IWEVBO community as Ovre-Eku community. The records are immutably in print that the community is and has always been known as Iwevbo community and it is in Edo State and at no time was it called Ovre-Eku, as stated in the said publication under reference.”

According to the most senior man, “Those causing disaffection in the community are the disgruntled ones who are being misled by one Joseph Ukueku, a self-styled President-General who till date is suffering from identity problem as to where he actually belongs to between Delta and Edo State.”

The most senior man (Odionwere) called on the oil firms in the area, Newcross Petroleum Ltd, NAPIMS, DPR and the public, to “disregard the said publication and all other moves to cause mayhem in the area, as they are only divisive methods meant to distract their smooth operations in our Iwevbo community and its environs.”

He added that, “The company has, over the years, been operating with our ancient exiting Iwevbo Community in Orhionwon local Government Edo State, and not one self-acclaimed President General of one Ovre Eku which we do not know. We have no boundary dispute in our community.”

