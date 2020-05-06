Kindly Share This Story:

By Nnamdi Ojiego

As part of his annual Ramadan programme as well as to cushion the effect of the current lockdown in the state due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Senator representing Gombe central senatorial district, Danjuma Goje, has donated two trucks of rice to his constituents.

The beneficiaries of the donation are orphans, underprivileged, widows, physically-challenged, traditional rulers as well as religious leaders drawn from his senatorial district.

ALSO READ:

Speaking during the distribution exercise at the former governor’s residence, Personal Assistant to Senator Goje on New Media, Muhammad Yayari, charged the distribution committee at wards level to ensure equitable distribution of the food item.

He also appealed to the Muslims to use the period of Ramadan to offer special prayers for God’s intervention in the fight against the COVID-19.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: