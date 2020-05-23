Ramadan month serves as retraining period for Muslims — Oyo APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, has described the month of Ramadan as a refresher or retraining month for Muslims to always reappraise their faith level.

The party, in its Eid-el-Fitri message to Muslim faithful, issued by the Publicity Secretary, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, noted that the month of Ramadan is a reminder that there are many in this world nay Oyo State, or in Nigeria who regularly suffers the pang of hunger and thirst, adding that, this realisation supposed to make wealthy ones among the faithful to empathise and sympathise with the less fortunate ones.

The message added: “Eid-el-Fitri is a continuation of this message as well as a reminder that the philosophy of the month of Ramadan needs to be adopted throughout the rest eleven months of the year.”

“The month of Ramadan is also a Refresher or Retraining month for Muslims to always reappraise their faith level.”

“If Muslims can break free from backbiting, lying, excessive eating, gambling, alcoholism, adultery and other vices for one month without any bad consequences then it implies that they can break away from the chains and shackles of these filthy habits for the rest of eleven months.”

“Muslims should know that they can live their lives without this odious lifestyle.”

“Furthermore, Muslims are enjoined to pray for our leaders starting from President Muhammadu Buhari, the 36 states governors, the national and state legislatures and other appointees in government for divine assistance in the current war against COVID-19 that is threatening human existence.”

“We should remember the frontline warriors that is the medical professionals for Almighty Allah’s divine support.”

“Finally, we should be careful in our celebrations of Eid-el- Fitri, conscious that in this war against COVID-19, prevention is the safest and best method of infection.”

“Let us observe social distancing in all our activities. Please pray for quick recovery of those under the affliction of COVID-19 and for the repose of those that had lost their lives to COVID-19.”

“Please pray also for quickest recovery for the economy of Nigeria from the scourge of COVID-19,” the message urged

