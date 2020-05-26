Rainstorm destroys 30 buildings, including public school at Badagry, Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least 30 buildings have been destroyed and several occupants displaced following heavy rainfall late Sunday into Monday, in the Iragon-Iragbo Communities, Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Also, residents of No 6 Olonode Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, narrowly escaped death when a two-storey building partially collapsed during heavy rainfall. The building was later demolished to ground zero by the state government.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed both incidents, said, the situation had been contained.

The incident caused considerable damage to at least 30 buildings in the communities displacing several occupants who are mainly children, women, and the elderly. It could not be confirmed at press time where the displaced victims are being accommodated.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “Several homes have totally or partially collapsed while others had their roofs blown off by the heavy winds. We can confirm for example that the prototype school in the community, St Patrick’s Primary School suffered extensive damage.

“In the wake of the disaster, LASEMA promptly dispatched a team to conduct an enumeration on the extent of damage to properties and displaced persons particularly elderly, women and children within the locality.

The incident, it was gathered happened around 9.45 am amid heavy downpour.

Director-General, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu who confirmed the report said all the occupants have been evacuated and directed to relocate to safe accommodation.

According to information, before the collapse, the building had shown signs of distress due to lack of maintenance on the part of the owner.

Oke-Osanyintolu narrated, “Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that an old storey building was severely distressed with the reinforcement having corroded resulting in visible cracks on the walls and pillars likely due to a lack of maintenance.

“Further investigations revealed that all the slabs of the building are weak and as a result, part of the building has collapsed.

“Fortunately, there is no loss of life nor injury sustained at the scene. LASEMA responders and Lagos Building Control Agency, LABCA officials and other emergency responders are currently at the scene of the incident to salvage the situation.

“Meanwhile, all the occupants have been immediately evacuated and the entire building cordoned off to prevent any secondary incident. Rescue operation ongoing.”

Also, it was gathered that the building was subsequently, brought down to ground zero on the approval of state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

