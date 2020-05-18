Breaking News
Translate

Quality of Nollywood movies have dropped – Yul Edochie laments

On 9:08 amIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:
Quality of Nollywood movies have dropped - Yul Edochie laments
Quality of Nollywood movies have dropped – Yul Edochie laments

Ace Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, on Monday decried what he called the “drop”  in the quality of Nollywood  movies.

The thespian shared his thoughts in series of posts on his  Twitter handle.

He said there was need for seasoned actors to help revive the quality of Nollywood movies for the industry to retain its place on the global stage.

He said: ”The quality of our home videos has dropped so much. Lots of crappy actors/actresses,  crappy directors.

READ ALSO: Idris Elba launches UN Coronavirus fund for poor farmers

“We can’t continue like this. To all seasoned Nollywood practitioners, pls let’s revive it. People love our content all over the world.

” We just need to step up the quality.”

Yul Edochie, son of veteran  actor, Pete Edochie, made his Nollywood debute in 2005 when he featured in  “The Exquires” alongside the late Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

He, however, came to limelight in 2007 after starring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot  in the acclaimed movie, “Wind Of Glory”.

In 2009, he won the Best New Actor of the Year (English)  at the City People Entertainment Awards and later clinched the ‘Best Actor of the Year’ trophy of the same award in 2013 among other feats

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!