PTF urges banks, NURTW to comply with guidelines on lockdown relaxation

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday urged banks and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to comply with guidelines on the relaxation of the lockdown.

The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the call at the PTF daily press briefing in Abuja.

He also called on Nigerians to exercise patience in their bid to use the bank, adding that though the pandemonium experienced in banks across the country on Monday was not unexpected.

He added that there was no need to engage in panic withdrawals.

According to him, the Federal Government has discussed with banks to constantly restock their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in order to forestall crowding.

The minister also asked the leadership of NURTW to warn their members to adhere strictly to transportation guidelines on COVID-19.

He said commercial vehicles are permitted to carry only between 40 percent and 60 percent of their capacity.

Mohammed noted that NURTW members were not immune against the virus and must, therefore, ensure strict compliance to protocol.

He said the directive was to curtail the spread of the disease, adding that the PTF would continue its sensitisation and mobilisation in this regard.

Mohammed also commended the media over the role they are playing in combating the pandemic.

He said the fight against COVID-19 would have been made difficult without the role of the journalist.

“The fight against COVID-19 has been made difficult by fake news, so we are to rely on you journalists for accurate news,’’ he said.

He described journalists as the hero of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and urged them not to relent until the virus is defeated. (NAN)

