Nigerian Christian Hip-hop music singer, Protek Illasheva has released a new body of work titled ‘Counter Culture’. The gospel music album is a paradigm shift from the normal thought process of the everyday person; in a time and age where the phrase “Do it for the culture” is a prevalent statement.

However, ‘Counter Culture’ a 35 minute album of melody, rhythm and poetry, embodies a result of well-produced thoughts and vibes, centered at bringing conversations that would juggle minds into reinventing themselves and defining their culture.

The rapper, who is widely known for his Christian faith and beliefs, featured on the album, prodigious minds including M.I. Abaga, Rooftop Mcs and Vector Tha Viper, who are notable for excellence.

He also joined forces with UK based songbird, Naffymar, South African spoken word artist/rapper, Mercy Tschiamo, Eli-J, Limoblaze, Chize as well as young rising stars with amazing vocals, K3ndrick and Brain.

Amongst Protek Illasheva’s recent works is the ‘Heaven Indigene’ EP which is currently out on major platforms.

Vanguard

