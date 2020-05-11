Breaking News
Translate

Protek Illasheva joins forces with MI, Vector, others on ‘Counter Culture’ Album

On 3:24 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Christian Hip-hop music singer, Protek Illasheva has released a new body of work titled ‘Counter Culture’. The gospel music album is a paradigm shift from the normal thought process of the everyday person; in a time and age where the phrase “Do it for the culture” is a prevalent statement.

However, ‘Counter Culture’ a 35 minute album of melody, rhythm and poetry, embodies a result of well-produced thoughts and vibes, centered at bringing conversations that would juggle minds into reinventing themselves and defining their culture.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Normalcy will return to world soon — Adeboye

The rapper, who is widely known for his Christian faith and beliefs, featured on the album, prodigious minds including M.I. Abaga, Rooftop Mcs and Vector Tha Viper, who are notable for excellence.

He also joined forces with UK based songbird, Naffymar, South African spoken word artist/rapper, Mercy Tschiamo, Eli-J, Limoblaze, Chize as well as young rising stars with amazing vocals, K3ndrick and Brain.

Amongst Protek Illasheva’s recent works is the ‘Heaven Indigene’ EP which is currently out on major platforms.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!