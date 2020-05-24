Kindly Share This Story:

A U.S. based Covid-19 patient, identified as Tyeisha has been healed through an online miracle church service conducted by a Warri based church, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, the founder of the church, Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has said.

Narrating the development in a video made available to journalists, the church said the miracle happened on 22nd May, 2020, in interactive online services tagged “Dreams, Interpretations and Solutions (DIS).

According to the release, Prophet Fufeyin received a video call from a middle-aged Californian woman, Tyeisha, who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease and was being housed in a disease control isolation center.

READ ALSO;

It added that, with further conversation with the patient, Fufeyin discovered that she had developed aggravating conditions such as an inability to walk or use her legs, hence, restriction to bed and dependence on a wheelchair, dependence on supplemental oxygen through Nasal Cannula (NC) as well as constant dry cough.

“The Man of God, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin immediately got a leading to pray and call forth the patient’s healing.

“He prayed with her, shortly and also asked her to provide a mantle for him to pray on. In minutes, and through video call, a woman who was bed ridden and clinging to dear life, fully reliant on machines and assistance, took off her Nasal Cannula and began to breath without supplemental oxygen.

“While the online congregation was still reeling in shock and singing the praises of God, Tyeisha obeyed the command of the prophet and stood up, regaining use of her legs. She walked about her room and even to the corridor, where other patients and caregivers were shocked to see her.

“Tyeisha is one of millions of COVID-19 patients, and her story has been changed, miraculously, thanks to the God of Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin. Distance cannot defeat God, and neither can this pandemic,” the church narrated in the video.

The church added that due to the lockdown measures and restrictions announced in Nigeria, the church is one of numerous churches that have moved their interactive services online to the internet and relevant social media.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: