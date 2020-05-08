PROJECT RESTART: EPL blackmailing clubs into playing ― Neville

Kindly Share This Story:

Gary Neville believes the Premier League is trying to blackmail clubs into playing again – by threatening them with relegation if they refuse.

Top-flight chiefs will meet on Monday to discuss how best to implement Project Restart and complete the season, currently suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Neville refused to back suggestions that relegation could be scrapped for 2019/20. A number of clubs at the bottom of the table are said to be against plans to play matches at neutral venues.

But they have been warned if they do not agree, the season could be scrapped, which could result in them facing the drop.

Outspoken TV pundit and Salford owner Neville said: “You can call them negotiations between the clubs or you can call them blackmail, whichever way you want to put it.

“There is no doubt we’ve got a divided Premier League at this moment in time in respect of what the clubs want and that isn’t healthy going into this situation.

“When you think about the message from day one in this global pandemic, everyone talked about a social approach, being together and be kind.

“But football is not a nice place at the moment, it is full of self-interest.

“They are somehow trying to get to an agreed position but it really is getting dirty behind the scenes – that we’ll relegate you if you don’t play.

“What about health? It is unsavoury the way football is perceived at this moment in time by people outside.

“The clubs at the bottom were always going to get bullied by the rest of the league into playing.”

Vanguard

