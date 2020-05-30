Professor Innocent Ujah is NMA’s new President

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

Professor Innocent Ujah, on Saturday, emerged the new President of Nigerian Medical Association, NMA.

Professor Ujah was among other executive members elected at the end of the association’s 60th Annual General Conference and Delegates Meeting held online on Saturday.

Ujah, a professor of Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, was the immediate past Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Yaba Lagos.

He was born on November 6, 1954, and hails from Aidogodo-Okpoga, Okpokwu council of Benue State.

Also elected into the National Officers Committee of the NMA to run the affairs of the association for the next two years were Professor Rasaaq Adebayo, 1st Vice President and Dr Daiyabu Ibrahim, 2nd Vice President.

Others are Dr Phillips Ekpe, Secretary-General; Dr Saliu Oseni, Deputy Secretary-General; Dr Eric Anazodo, National Treasurer; Dr Jauro Pobe, National Financial Secretary, and Dr Uwah Aniekeme, National Publicity Secretary.

With this new development, Professor Innocent Ujah as NMA President replaces Dr Francis Faduyile as the new president for 2020 to 2022.

Vanguard

