Pressurise UK to turn in Diezani for trial over graft, Magu tells Nigerians in Diaspora

By Soni Daniel – Abuja
The Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu has asked Nigerians in Diaspora to put pressure on the United Kingdom to release former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison Madueke, to face trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria.
“We can also offer intelligence on any line of business desired by the Nigerian in the diaspora. We are ready to do all these to encourage credible and serious investors who do not want to be defrauded by fraudsters at home”.
Magu charged Nigerians in the diaspora to avail themselves of the opportunities in the country and bring more investments into the local economy.
He also tasked them to support the anti- graft war, by exposing foreign assets of local politicians by taking advantage of the government’s whistle- blowing policy.
He wants diasporans to put more pressure on authorities and governments in their countries of residence to prosecute corrupt Nigerians hiding in their domain.
Magu expressed displeasure over the continued difficulties being faced by the EFCC to bring former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison- Madueke to trial, stressing that Nigerians in the United Kingdom should form pressure groups to demand her trial.
He said: ” Nigerians in the United Kingdom need to collaborate with the EFCC more and pressure the authorities there to assist the EFCC in bringing Diezani to trial.
One of the conferees, Professor Adebisi Adewole of the University of Scotland, commended Magu and the EFCC for working tirelessly to rid Nigeria of corrupt practices.
Another conferee, Ambassador Lekan Idowu from Russia, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Magu and the EFCC, saying that Nigerians in the diaspora would not relent in their support for the EFCC.