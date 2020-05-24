Pressurise UK to turn in Diezani for trial over graft, Magu tells Nigerians in Diaspora

Kindly Share This Story:

..Promises to Partner & Protect their Business”

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Acting Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu has asked Nigerians in Diaspora to put pressure on the United Kingdom to release former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison Madueke, to face trial over alleged corruption in Nigeria.

Magu, who made the plea during a Virtual Town Hall Meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora, anchored in London by the Host/Moderator of the group, Prince Ade Omole assured Nigerians in the diaspora of business protection at home, stressing that local fraudsters frustrating diasporans from investing in Nigeria would henceforth be dealt with.

According to him, the EFCC is aware of the frustration, uncertainties and risks, local fraudsters are posing to credible businessmen and women abroad, who wish to invest in the Nigerian economy. ” The EFCC is ready to offer intelligence services to anyone seeking genuine business partners in Nigeria, “, he said.

“The profiles of potential business partners in Nigeria would be obtained and delivered to the foreign- based investors and this would assist them in taking decisions on whom to partner with locally.

“We can also offer intelligence on any line of business desired by the Nigerian in the diaspora. We are ready to do all these to encourage credible and serious investors who do not want to be defrauded by fraudsters at home”. Magu charged Nigerians in the diaspora to avail themselves of the opportunities in the country and bring more investments into the local economy.

He also tasked them to support the anti- graft war, by exposing foreign assets of local politicians by taking advantage of the government’s whistle- blowing policy. He wants diasporans to put more pressure on authorities and governments in their countries of residence to prosecute corrupt Nigerians hiding in their domain.

Magu expressed displeasure over the continued difficulties being faced by the EFCC to bring former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison- Madueke to trial, stressing that Nigerians in the United Kingdom should form pressure groups to demand her trial. He said: ” Nigerians in the United Kingdom need to collaborate with the EFCC more and pressure the authorities there to assist the EFCC in bringing Diezani to trial.

“Does it not bother Nigerians in that country that Diezani has not been brought to trial for the heinous allegations of corruption against her in Nigeria? he asked.

” The public ownership of the fight against corruption should not be limited to Nigerians at home; we must all come forward, wherever we are, to insist that corrupt practices must not continue, ” he said.

He gave accounts of the painstaking works of the EFCC in the areas of convictions and recoveries and assured them that the Commission was on course in the pursuit of its assigned mandate, pointing out that in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic the commission had secured 213 convictions already this year.

In response, participants at the conference, numbering over 500, drawn from Europe, Asia, Africa, South and North America and other parts of the world, commended the EFCC for its robust and gallant fights against economic and financial crimes.

One of the conferees, Professor Adebisi Adewole of the University of Scotland, commended Magu and the EFCC for working tirelessly to rid Nigeria of corrupt practices. Another conferee, Ambassador Lekan Idowu from Russia, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Magu and the EFCC, saying that Nigerians in the diaspora would not relent in their support for the EFCC. Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: