President Muhammadu Buhari trusts women more than men — Garba Shehu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Garba Shehu has said that Buhari trusts women more than men.

Disclosing this when he played host in an NTA programme on Friday, Shehu, said; “Let me say this, I hope I don’t get myself into trouble.

“He is more trusted of women than men, because he has given this country… all these years, all the country’s money is in the hands of women and they kept it safely. And they are doing well.”

Recall that Kemi Adeosun was Buhari’s first finance minister, before, Zainab Ahmed. Both are women of exceptional qualities.

READ ALSO:

Adeosun resigned on September 15, 2018, following allegations that she used a forged certificate to avoid the country’s mandatory one-year youth service scheme, NYSC.

In her defense, Kemi said she was issued with a certificate that she thought was genuine. She however, resigned honorably.

In her words, “This has come as a shock to me and I believe that in line with this administration’s focus on integrity, I must do the honourable thing and resign”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: