President Buhari to unveil Prof. Agboola Gambari as new Chief of Staff

Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari has been appointed as the new chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He will be presented during the virtual meeting of the federal executive council (FEC) on Wednesday.

He is currently the founder/chairman of Savannah Center External link in Abuja, a think-tank for research, training and public policy debate on the nexus between diplomacy (conflict resolution), democracy and development in Africa.

Prof. Gambari, a Nigerian scholar, diplomat and an indigene of Kwara State was appointed to replace the late Abba Kyari on Tuesday, May 12.

Mallam Abba Kyari was the Chief of Staff to President Buhari before his demise which was announced on April 17 shortly after testing positive to CoronaVirus.

VANGUARD

