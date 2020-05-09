Breaking News
Presidency charges Nigerians to ignore claims on Osinbajo’s whereabouts

Osinbajo flags off integrated medical outreach
Osinbajo

The presidency on Saturday urged Nigerians to ignore claims on the whereabouts of President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who made the call said he made an Instagram post in which he gave an insight on the Vice President’s activities in the last few weeks.

According to him, Osinbajo has been attending to official matters on how to improve Nigeria’s economy.

He said the Vice President met with the Governor of Central Bank (CBN), Emeka Emefiele, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and some ministers via video conferencing Thursday.

The posts read: “with my boss, the Vice President last night in his office, reviewing some of the events of the week.

“By the way, continue to ignore professional fake news conduits who share fictions about the whereabouts of the President and his Vice.

“The critical mass of our people sees both the President and the Vice President regularly on television, hear about them regularly on radio, read from them in the press and observe their activities regularly on the social media.

“For instance, on Thursday the Vice President held a video conferencing meeting that included the Governor of Kaduna, Power and Finance Ministers, the CBN governor and other government officials on how to expand electricity in the country.

“The work goes on, and Nigeria will surely prevail. We will do it together.”  (NAN)

 

Vanguard

 

 

