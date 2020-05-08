Pregnant woman kills husband over phone call in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama & Shina Abubakar

NASARAWA State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, has arrested a 22-year-old pregnant woman, Veronica Boniface, for allegedly stabbing her husband to death over a phone call with a strange woman.

Parading the suspect at the command headquarters in Lafia, the NSCDC state commandant, Habu Fari, said the woman was arrested in Obene town of Keana Local Government Area of the state, after an intelligence report.

According to the NSCDS boss, the husband was rushed to the hospital after she stabbed the husband with a kitchen knife following an argument about a phone call from a purported strange woman.

Speaking with newsmen, Veronica said she regretted her action and pleaded for leniency.

The suspect disclosed that she was one-month-pregnant for her late husband.

She explained that it was the handiwork of the devil, saying that she intended to scare her husband and collect the phone, but eventually ended up killing him.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Command, yesterday, docked one Akinde Adeniyi before a magistrate’s court sitting in Ile-Ife, for allegedly bathing a woman with hot water.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ona Glory, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 14, 2020, around 12:30 am at Oke-owu, area, Modakeke-Ife.

Glory said that the defendant poured hot water mixed with pepper on Alani Deborah which caused her bodily harm.

She added that the offence contravened section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Defence Counsel, Mr Pius Oyeboade in his oral bail application urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal term, adding that his client would not jump bail but provide reliable surety.

Magistrate Joseph Owolawi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the matter till June 4, 2020, for hearing.

