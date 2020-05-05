Portfolio investment: Domectic investors outperforms foreign investors by 10 % in March

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Egwuatu

The total value of portfolio investment transactions executed by domestic investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE for the month of March 2020 has outperformed transactions executed by Foreign Investors by 10 percent.

According to the report released on Monday by the Exchange, the total transactions of the domestic and Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI ) at the nation’s bourse for the month of March 2020 increased by 63.58 percent to N242.91billion in March 2020 from N148.50billion in February 2020.

A further analysis of the total transactions executed between the current and prior month (February 2020) revealed that total domestic transactions increased by 71.97 percent to N132.69 billion from N77.16 billion in February.

In March 2020, also, total foreign transactions increased by 54.50 percent to N110.22 billion from N71.34 billion between February and March 2020.

Meanwhile, a comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (February 2020) revealed that retail transactions increased significantly by 103.72 percent from N29.56 billion in February 2020 to N60.22 billion in March 2020. Similarly, the institutional composition of the domestic market increased by 52.23 percent to N72.46 billion in March 2020 from N47.60 billion in February 2020.

