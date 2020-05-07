Breaking News
Port Harcourt Lockdown: Court convicts 170 defaulters

By Egufe Yafugborhi

A MOBILE Court sitting at the Covid-19 Elekahia Isolation Center in Port Harcourt has convicted 170 defaulters of the lockdown imposed by Rivers State Government on Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas (LGAs) to contain Coronavirus.

The offenders were Thursday dragged to the court by Office of the Attorney General of Rivers for alleged breach of Executive Order RVSG 06 2020 which imposes the lockdown, prohibiting human and vehicular movement in the Port Harcourt metropolis.

The convicts were among over 200 suspected defaulters apprehended on Thursday Day 1 of the lockdown in Rivers fight against the pandemic.

