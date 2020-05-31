Policeman goes berserk, kills colleague, injures others  in shooting spree

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

A Policeman, Inspector Monday Gabriel, went berserk, in Ikoyi area of Lagos, opening fire on his colleagues, killing one of them in the process, while others sustained bullet wounds.

Vanguard gathered the Police officer, Gabriel, attached to Squadron 21 of the Police Mobile Force, Abuja, was on Special duty at the Federal Inland Revenue Service in Ikoyi area of the state with other colleagues.

There was reportedly a disagreement between him and his colleagues, over an unknown reason, when he suddenly opened fire on them, killing one of them, Sergeant Felix Okago, on the spot, while others managed to escape with bullet wounds.

Thereafter, he hijacked the team’s escort van, shooting as he zoomed off. But the white van reportedly got stuck, at Akoka, Yaba. Unable to move further, he came out and attempted to force his way into a building but could not.

He was said to have released several shots which perforated the metallic door of the building, in his attempt to go in, causing frightened residents to take cover in their respective apartments, from where they put calls across to Police authorities.

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad and policemen from the Bariga division who were alerted arrived at the scene where the trigger-happy cop was seen screaming.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, said, “He was intercepted along Akoka, disarmed and handcuffed. The rifle and vehicle were recovered.

“The corpse of the deceased Sergeant is deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while the Inspector is taken to Police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police to take over the investigation.

“The Command deeply condoles with the family of the fallen colleague who paid the supreme price in service to his fatherland”.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

