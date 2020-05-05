Police to take campaign against cultism to e-learning platforms

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police have concluded arrangements with a technology company to prepare and circulate anti-cultism and social vice messages to pupils/students nationwide through e-learning platforms.

CSP Ebere Amaraizu, National Coordinator, Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

Amaraizu said that POCACOV had already partnered Tenece Professional Services, a multi-competency transformation, and technology consulting firm, to embark on the project soon.

According to him, POCACOV will be cashing in on the free virtual school portals to constantly interact with school children/young adults on issues of cultism and vices within their environments.

“We are looking at having well-designed POCACOV campaign messages using their platforms that will hit every home as Nigerians, especially children/young adults, stay at home due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“We intend to use the platforms to educate school children, as they embark on e-learning, about the antics of nefarious individuals and groups that lure children/young adults into cultism.

“The Nigeria Police through POCACOV is highly grateful to Tenece for the partnership which will definitely help in educating our children/young adults on the perils of cultism and other vices,’’ he said.

Amaraizu noted that the virtual learning platforms would also provide real-time interactions between children/young adults and the officers of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammad Adamu, POCACOV Resource Centre in Enugu,’’ he said.

