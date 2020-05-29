Police deploy 5,200 personnel to monitor Saturday’s LG election in Benue

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command is to deploy 5,200 of its personnel to monitor Saturday’s local government election in the state.

The State Police Commissioner, Mr. Garba Mukkadas made this known Friday while briefing newsmen on the preparedness of the command to ensure a hitch-free election in the state.

He said the command would partner sister security agencies to ensure that the process went without any major incidents.

Representing by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene, Mr. Mukkadas said preparation for the election was a sequel to a letter from the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission, BEDIEC, intimating the command of a new date for the rescheduled election.

He said “BESIEC had written to inform us that the local government election which was postponed earlier in the year due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus has been rescheduled for May 30, 2020.

“It is on that premise that we have deployed 5,200 of our personnel to provide security at the polling units and ensure peaceful conduct of the election.

“We will do this in partnership with sister security agencies and in carrying out that function our personnel have been provided face masks and pocket hand sanitizers to protect them from COVID-19.

“BESIEC has also informed us that they are providing their personnel Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, and will also ensure that the World Health Organization’s protocol on COVID-19 strictly adheres to by the electorates and all those that have one role or the other to play on the election day,” the Police Commissioner said.

He also explained that the command had not imposed movement restrictions on election day except for the subsisting 8 pm to 6am curfew impose by the state government to restrict movements in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: