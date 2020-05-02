Police confirm abduction of monarch in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the abduction of Abdullahi Magaji, the “Aron Akye” of Ugah, a Second-Class traditional ruler in the state.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr. Bola Longe, who confirmed the development to journalists in Lafia, said the command had mobilised personnel to the area to rescue the monarch.

He said: “We have deployed officers to the area and they are searching everywhere. He will be rescued and by the grace of God, the kidnappers will be arrested and prosecuted.

“We are, therefore, appealing to members of the public, especially those in that area to furnish the police with revenant information that will lead to the rescue of the victim and arrest of the kidnappers.”

Meanwhile, a family source who preferred anonymity told journalists that the victim was abducted from his residence in Ugah village near Lafia at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the source, the gunmen in large number stormed the house bearing sophisticated weapons and whisked the monarch away to an unknown destination.

He said the traditional ruler was taken away on a motorcycle by his abductors. (NAN)

Vanguard

