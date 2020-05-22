Police Brutality: Woman tortured in viral video condemns Oritsefemi for using clip in music video

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Woman tortured in a viral video in Osun state by police has condemned Nigerian musician, Oritsefemi, for using clip showing police brutality in his new music video.

Oritsefemi was accused of promoting police brutality after he used the video of the woman who was flogged mercilessly by the police.

Oritsefemi has also been called out by some social media users who accused him of endorsing police brutality following the use of a victim’s video.

The singer whose song centered on the Coronavirus pandemic, used the video of the lady being flogged to back his claim of “people who think Coronavirus is a fluke, learning their lesson after being beaten”.

The woman, however, reached out to Oritsemfemi, demanding for an explanation of why he used the video clip to justify police brutality.

Below is a copy of the message sent to Oritsefemi:

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has dismissed the two police officers who were caught on camera assaulting the woman while enforcing the coronavirus lockdown in Iwo, Osun State.

The woman, Tola Azeez, was brutalised while trying to buy drugs for her relatives at a pharmacy in Odo Ori Market in Iwo.

The two officers are an Inspector, Ikuesan Taiwo, and a corporal, Abass Ibrahim.

The attack had been condemned by Nigerians including the Oluwo of Iwo and the Osun State government.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: