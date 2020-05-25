Vanguard Logo

Police arrest EX-IBC DG who stabbed wife to death in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state police command yesterday said that it has arrested, the Ex-Director General, DG, of the Imo State Broadcasting Corporation, IBC, Theophilus Okere, 82-year-old, who stabbed the wife to death, at Ngor Okpala local government area in Imo state, on Saturday.

The Police State Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed this in Owerri, also said that investigation has commenced as the man is now in police custody.

At the moment, no reason has been given even from the police that led to the stabbing to death incident. Just as many people have said it could be a result of “marital misunderstanding”.

The police shortly said: “I can confirm the news, the man is said to be 82 years old, while the home is presently deserted.

“Also, it was his son that moved her from the village and that she died on the way to the hospital. The man has been arrested, he is presently in custody.”

