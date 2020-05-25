Poland apologises after PM fails to observe virus rules

Kindly Share This Story:

A Polish government spokesman on Monday apologised for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s failure to observe coronavirus-related social distancing rules in a cafe.

On Friday, Morawiecki posted a tweet showing him sitting at a table with the owners of a cafe in the Silesia region.

They were in close proximity to one another without wearing face masks.

According to the regime put in place after the country’s restaurants were allowed to reopen recently, only families and people who live together are allowed to share a table.

The prime minister’s tweet triggered criticism and mockery.

“The prime minister was misinformed by his staff and for that, I wanted to apologise,” government spokesman Piotr Mueller said.

Poland has been gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks as the number of new cases detected each day remains stable at several hundred.

So far the country has recorded over 21,000 cases of the novel coronavirus and almost 1,000 virus-related fatalities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: