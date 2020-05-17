Plateau: Suspected COVID-19 Patient dies before release of result

Kindly Share This Story:

By Therese Nanlong

Jos – A patient in a quarantine center in Plateau State has died before the result of the COVID-19 test conducted could be released, the State Governor, Simon Lalong disclosed during a statewide broadcast on Sunday evening.

The Governor said, “Sadly, the one suspect whose sample was taken died yesterday (Saturday) before his result was returned.”

READ ALSO:

He regretted some citizens’ actions about the disease saying most of the COVID-19 infection cases were imported to the State from persons coming in from other States.

Speaking on the repatriation of almajiri, he added that the move was the collective decision of all Governors in the 19 Northern States, explaining that out of the 119 Almajirai brought back into Plateau state from the other Northern States, only one Almajiri was tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated, stating the State has returned 601 Almajirai to their states of origin, 33 to Kaduna state, 419 to Bauchi, Kano received 92, Jigawa 47 Almajirai, and Gombe received 5 Almajirai.

Kindly Share This Story: