Plateau places 11 contacts of COVID-19 patient on ‘supervised isolation’

Kindly Share This Story:

The Plateau Commissioner for Health, Mr. Lar Ndam, said on Wednesday that 11 family members who had contact with a COVID-19 patient have been traced and placed on supervised isolation.

The commissioner disclosed this to journalists in Jos, the state capital.

He said: “We traced the family members of a patient who lives in Enugu State.

“We took their blood samples to the testing centre in Vom for confirmation.

“Unfortunately, one of the 12 family members tested positive and the remaining 11 have been placed on supervised isolation.

“You know that the isolation period for COVID-19 is 14 days. We have placed them on observation.

“Another test will be carried out after the 14 days to determine their status again before their certification as free from the virus.

“The state government is doing everything possible to ensure that the virus does not spread in the state.”

On the man from Kanam local government area who died on Tuesday, the commissioner said the cause of death has not been determined.

Ndam added: “We have taken his sample and awaiting the result.

“The state is maintaining two quarantine centres at the NYSC Orientation Camp and the Godiya Tourists Resort where coronavirus lockdown defaulters are being kept for observation.” (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: