PHOTOS: PTF on COVID-19 briefs Buhari on journey so far

On 5:32 pmIn Newsby
The PTF on Covid-19 briefs President Muhammadu Buhari on the journey so far regarding the control of the Covid-19 pandemic
The meeting on Sunday was believed to be centered around reviewing the success/compliance level of the populace to the regulations and guidelines issued by the government.

The President had on May 4, relaxed the lockdown and replaced it with a ban on inter-states travels and an 8pm to 6am curfew across the country.

