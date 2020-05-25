PHOTOS: New look of NIDCOM office after eviction

Kindly Share This Story:

The pictures below show the office space previously occupied by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) after the staff were evicted.

Recall the Chairman of the Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa had accused the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami of chasing her and her staff out of a space offered to them by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

NCC and Pantami have however denied any forceful eviction of the NIDCOM staff stating; “Some of the Departments of the NCC had started moving to the new Office Complex of Five (5) Floors when discussions were held between the NCC and the Diaspora Commission to enable the Diaspora Commission also utilize any free Offices within the Complex.

“The fifth floor allocated to them had to be used to accommodate other Departments from the NCC Headquarters to ease the congestion.”

Photos by Abayomi Adeshida.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

