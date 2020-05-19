Photos: Gov Sani Bello inspects Tagwai Dam road  

Kindly Share This Story:

In continuance of inspection of ongoing projects in the state, today again, His Excellency, Gov. Abu Sani Bello along with the Infrastructure Committee were at Tagwai Dam road. The 10km road whose contract was terminated after non-performance from the initial contractor was rewarded a few weeks ago.

The Governor urged the contractor to speed up the work as users of the road have suffered enough and should be provided ease of movement as soon as possible. He also noted that even as the Infrastructure Committee will continue to monitor the progress of the project, he himself will be visiting the road as often as his schedule permits to ensure quality is up to standard and that the work is completed in a timely manner.

