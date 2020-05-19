Breaking News
Translate

Photos: Gov Sani Bello inspects Tagwai Dam road

On 10:38 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Photos: Gov Sani Bello inspects Tagwai Dam road

In continuance of inspection of ongoing projects in the state, today again, His Excellency, Gov. Abu Sani Bello along with the Infrastructure Committee were at Tagwai Dam road. The 10km road whose contract was terminated after non-performance from the initial contractor was rewarded a few weeks ago.

Photos: Gov Sani Bello inspects Tagwai Dam road  

Also read: Airport rehabilitation: Enugu Assembly expresses satisfaction on job quality

The Governor urged the contractor to speed up the work as users of the road have suffered enough and should be provided ease of movement as soon as possible.He also noted that even as the Infrastructure Committee will continue to monitor the progress of the project, he himself will be visiting the road as often as his schedule permits to ensure quality is up to standard and that the work is completed in a timely manner.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!