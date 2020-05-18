Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

PHOTOS: Buhari holds virtual meeting with some Governors led by Fayemi

On 2:58 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

All photos were taken by Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to President of Nigeria,  President Muhammadu Buhari

PHOTOS: Buhari holds virtual meeting with some Governors led Fayemi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja said that the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic was beyond technology, power and resource as countries that have all those have recorded the highest casualties.

Consequently, President Buhari has told State Governors to work closely with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, to engender better harmony in the daunting task of checking the pandemic

Speaking during an online meeting with the Governors’ Forum, the President said that the PTF had briefed him on next steps in the national response to the pandemic, “and I have directed that they work very closely with the Governors.”

READ ALSO: Buhari not going to broadcast on COVID-19 updates today — Presidency

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, President Buhari said that the pandemic was “beyond technology, power, and resources,” noting that countries that had all those, were recording highest casualties round the world.

He admonished that “We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe.”

The meeting also discussed economic and security issues, among others, with the Governors commending the President on the “leadership and direction” he has given the country in combating COVID-19.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

President Buhari holds Virtual meeting with Some Governors led by Chairman Nigeria Governor’s Forum Governor Kayode Fayemi in State House on 18th May 2020
President Buhari holds Virtual meeting with Some Governors led by Chairman Nigeria Governor’s Forum Governor Kayode Fayemi in State House on 18th May 2020
President Buhari holds Virtual meeting with Some Governors led by Chairman Nigeria Governor’s Forum Governor Kayode Fayemi in State House on 18th May 2020
President Buhari holds Virtual meeting with Some Governors led by Chairman Nigeria Governor’s Forum Governor Kayode Fayemi in State House on 18th May 2020
President Buhari holds Virtual meeting with Some Governors led by Chairman Nigeria Governor’s Forum Governor Kayode Fayemi in State House on 18th May 2020

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!