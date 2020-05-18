PHOTOS: Buhari holds virtual meeting with some Governors led by Fayemi

Kindly Share This Story:

All photos were taken by Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Photographer to President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja said that the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic was beyond technology, power and resource as countries that have all those have recorded the highest casualties.

Consequently, President Buhari has told State Governors to work closely with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, to engender better harmony in the daunting task of checking the pandemic

Speaking during an online meeting with the Governors’ Forum, the President said that the PTF had briefed him on next steps in the national response to the pandemic, “and I have directed that they work very closely with the Governors.”

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, President Buhari said that the pandemic was “beyond technology, power, and resources,” noting that countries that had all those, were recording highest casualties round the world.

He admonished that “We have to be very careful. We need to continue to educate and persuade the people to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe.”

The meeting also discussed economic and security issues, among others, with the Governors commending the President on the “leadership and direction” he has given the country in combating COVID-19.

The meeting was also attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

