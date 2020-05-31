Petroleum minister, Sylva, congratulates NNPC new board members

Kindly Share This Story:

…confirms nine-member Board

Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum and Alternate Chairman of the NNPC Board, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday, congratulated the newly appointed members of the reconstituted Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

In a statement in Abuja, issued on his behalf by his Special Assistant on Media/Group General Manager of the NNPC, Garba Deen Muhammad, Sylva, who extended good wishes and hearty congratulations to the new board members, applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the quality of his choices for the membership of the NNPC Board, as well as for the timeliness of the appointment.

The members as announced by the Presidency included: Mohammed Lawal (North West), Tajudeen Umar (North East), Adamu Mahmood Attah (North Central), Senator Magnus Abe (South South), Dr. Stephen Dike (South East), and Pius Akinyelure (South West).

Sylva assured the president of his readiness to work with the new Board Members to deliver on the key objectives in the oil and gas sector as set by the president.

These objectives, according to him include bringing down the cost of production of crude oil, eliminating vandalism, improving the national crude oil reserve and passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) among others.

Sylva also confirmed that the Board comprises nine members in all, as he stated that in his capacity as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, he is the Alternate Chairman of the NNPC Board, which membership also included the Group Managing Director of the NNPC and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance.

