[People Talk] COVID-19: Should FG reopen churches, mosques? (2)

By Bose Adelaja & Olayinka Latona

“I have always canvassed for the reopening of religious outfits with pre-lockdown guidelines and the argument of virtual worship is lame. If physical food markets are classified as “essentials”, the church is more essential. If offices are opened, I see no reasons why the church shouldn’t.” —Paul Mashote, Lawyer

“Many are suffering spiritually, emotionally and psychologically and the main place where they receive comfort and rehabilitate is at religious gatherings.

“If other sectors could reopen and yet be safe, then churches and mosques should be reopened but with guidelines.” —Daniel Wealth, Counselor

“If FG can open markets and ease lockdown, why can’t they open churches? Is FG telling us the crowd of churches and mosques is much more than that of markets?

“FG just needs to reopen some place most especially churches and mosques as we need to serve God.” —Emma Mofolorunso, Cleric

“The outcry on the FG to reopen places of worship is loudest amongst greedy religious leaders targeting offerings and donations from the followers.

“Clearly, hard work and good conscience, free of religious bigotry, are what determines the productive capacity and moral standard of a nation state.” —Adeniji Adewole, Farmer

“I will like the federal government to please reconsider and open religion centers because the people are clamoring for this all over the country.

“They should make a restriction of not more than 20 people in a congregation. The religious centers should divide their services into smaller sections.” —Ajibola Badrudeen, Student

“Church opening has not changed the narration in dwelling on Gods words. We must be prepared to live holy and be faithful and obey the rules.

“It is important that when churches and mosques are finally opened, both should change from their mode of worship.” —Taiwo Osobisi, Consultant

